CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Concord Public Schools bus was struck Friday morning by a minivan, and while there were no injuries, the minivan was towed, officials said.

The 16 students were first transported to the high school where the students were then transferred to another bus to get to school, according to the Concord Police and Fire Departments.

At around 7:40 a.m., the bus going to the Sanborn School at Concord Middle School was merging onto Route 2 westbound from Walden Street when the minivan hit the vehicle from behind.

The 16 students and driver were “initially transported” to Concord-Carlisle Regional High School, police said, and then put on another bus to the Sanborn School.

The minivan driver denied medical care, and there were no other injuries reported.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)