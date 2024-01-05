MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A crash involving a New Hampshire state police cruiser caused major traffic delays but resulted in no injuries Thursday morning, police said.

New Hampshire State Police in a statement said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack while a trooper was on scene at a separate single-vehicle crash.

Police said the trooper was parked in his cruiser in the breakdown lane with his K-9 partner when a pick-up truck hit his cruiser from behind.

Police later identified the pick-up truck driver as a 39-year-old man from Chester, New Hampshire. He was not injured.

The trooper and his K-9 similarly avoided injury in the crash, according to police.

Though no one was hurt, state police said the crash triggered a five-mile traffic backup stretching through the Bedford Tolls. The backup, in turn, “resulted in two other crashes on the Turnpike,” according to police.

Police said an investigation was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon and asked anyone who witnessed this crash to contact authorities by email at Mark.R.Dore@dos.nh.gov or by phone at (603) 223-4381.

