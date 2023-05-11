SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning underground explosion in Somerville damaged a roadway and left windows on nearby buildings shattered but didn’t result in any injuries, officials said.

Somerville firefighters responding to a reported explosion in the area of Cross Street in East Somerville around 4:15 a.m. determined an underground explosion in an electrical manhole resulted in significant damage to the street and also shattered several windows at 152 Cross St, fire officials said.

The multi-unit building was occupied at the time, with a landlord telling 7NEWS 15 people were inside, but that there were no injuries and the building did not suffer any structural damage.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with officials looking for the manhole cover itself and speculating it may be on the building’s roof.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)