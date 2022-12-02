DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five adults and eleven children were left without a home early Friday morning after a fire broke out in Dorchester.

According to the Boston Fire Department, crews were first called to Lucerne Street around 4 a.m. where they were able to quickly put out the blaze.

In a post on their Twitter account, the department said no injuries were reported during the fire, which appeared to burn through a corner of a triple-decker, spanning all three floors.

A great job by companies to quickly extinguish a fire on Lucerne St. In Dor. this morning around 4:00. There were no injuries , 5 adults & 11 children were displaced by the fire. The BFD -VAU & ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. The cause is still under investigation . pic.twitter.com/pOHndLhEOB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2022

Following the fire, the BFD-VAU and Red Cross helped the displaced find housing, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)