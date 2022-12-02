DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five adults and eleven children were left without a home early Friday morning after a fire broke out in Dorchester.
According to the Boston Fire Department, crews were first called to Lucerne Street around 4 a.m. where they were able to quickly put out the blaze.
In a post on their Twitter account, the department said no injuries were reported during the fire, which appeared to burn through a corner of a triple-decker, spanning all three floors.
Following the fire, the BFD-VAU and Red Cross helped the displaced find housing, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
