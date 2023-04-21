TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Truro was reduced to its foundation after a massive, overnight explosion rocked neighboring communities for miles, according to officials.

No injuries were reported after the structure was leveled, sending debris across the property and shockwaves that were felt by locals nearly 20 miles away.

“Tremendous explosion, big flash of light – we weren’t sure what it was,” said Rich Roberts, who witnessed the event and described a secondary explosion that created a massive fireball. “We both got out of bed and looked around and, I thought it was lightening (that) hit, but of course it was a completely clear night. My wife thought it was an earthquake.”

Neighbors said the couple who lived at the home had been sleeping next door Thursday night, and that the building was going to be prepped for summer rentals.

“It was just luck that they weren’t in that house,” said Kristin Perry, who woke up to the explosion. “Boom, the house blew up and I was like ‘Holy moly.’ I thought it was a dream, I thought I was dreaming.”

As daylight broke, the complete destruction of the home became clearer, with debris scattered everywhere, including a refrigerator that was left on its side and stripped of its door and a washing machine that was thrown into the yard. Right above the machine were clothes that could be seen hanging from a tree.

Neighbors also discovered family mementos in the street, including Polaroid photos.

Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins said fighting the flames was not easy, with water supplies being a problem. He remarked that his own dog was one of the first to alert him to the explosion and that crews from the Brewster Fire Department felt the explosion at their station more than 20 miles away.

No injuries were reported following the explosion, with flames being limited to the property and not any neighboring building, though the windows of the home the couple was staying in were blown out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

