BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street.

No one was hurt, but the flames were able to spread through the top floor, leaving the roof charred and residents unable to return.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)