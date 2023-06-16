MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say everyone at a multifamily house in Malden was able to evacuate after a fire broke out overnight.

The Malden Fire Department said residents of the home on Newhall Street evacuated themselves as crews were called in around 2 a.m.

According to the assistant fire chief, firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in the rear of the building.

The official noted that, on top of burning through the walls and attic, the fire also caused the home’s back roof to collapse.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)