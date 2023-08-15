NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A side street in the center of Newton was closed to traffic after a large tree came down Tuesday morning, blocking the road after crashing into a nearby driveway.

Power was cut for several homes after the tree fell across Beaumont Avenue and took down multiple power lines as well as a telephone pole in the process.

The Newton Fire Department was called to the area sometime before 10 a.m. to survey the scene. Officials told 7NEWS it was possible excess rain had saturated the ground surrounding the now-uprooted tree, setting the stage for it to come crashing down.

No injuries were reported, but an SUV parked across the street appeared to take some damage.

Officials have not yet said when they believe the tree will be removed.

