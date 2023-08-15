NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A side street in the center of Newton was closed to traffic after a large tree came down Tuesday morning, blocking the road after crashing into a nearby driveway.

Power was cut for several homes after the tree fell across Beaumont Avenue and took down multiple power lines as well as a telephone pole in the process.

The Newton Fire Department was called to the area sometime before 10 a.m. to survey the scene. Officials told 7NEWS it was possible excess rain had saturated the ground surrounding the now-uprooted tree, setting the stage for it to come crashing down.

No injuries were reported, but an SUV parked across the street appeared to take some damage.

By noontime, crews were able to cut up and remove a majority of the tree from the roadway.

About three miles away on Greenwood Street, another tree reportedly came down, crashing in front of a home’s door.

Resident Claudia Goldie told 7NEWS she had been just seconds away from walking outside when it happened.

“My dog saved my life because she turned to just take a sip of water as we were leaving – otherwise I would have been out there when the tree fell,” she said. “She’s an old dog and she’s slow-moving and she held us up for just long enough to be safe.”

As of noontime, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map indicated power had largely been restored for most of the city.

