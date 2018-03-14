No injuries reported after snow plow bursts into flames in Orleans

ORLEANS, MA (WHDH) - A snow plow burst into flames on the Cape last night.

The fire sent up intense sparks in a video shared by officials Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Freeman Lane in Orleans.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the inside of the vehicle was heavily damaged by the fire.

Police say the driver of the plow was able to get out in time.

