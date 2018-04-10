No jail time for man who broke into BU dorm, sexually assaulted sleeping woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former MIT basketball player who broke into a Boston University dorm room and sexually assaulted a woman while she slept was sentenced to probation and community service Tuesday after pleading guilty to indecent assault and breaking and entering charges.

Samson Donick, 22, pleaded guilty to the reduced charges as part of plea deal with prosecutors that also required him to apologize to the woman he assaulted.

Donick entered 10 different dorm rooms on four different floors on Oct. 18, 2015. During that time, the 20-year-old victim awoke to find Donick in her room sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors said the victim didn’t know Donick and he ran out of her room when she screamed.

Prosecutors said that the victim preferred that the case not go to trial — so long as Donick admitted in court to what he did.

As part of the deal, Donick is required to register as a sex offender, complete 1,000 hours of community service, undergo sex offender treatment and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

“Rather than compel her to testify against her will, prosecutors sought her input as to reach a resolution that would provide some measure of accountability for the defendant and satisfy the survivor’s wishes for an admission of responsibility and remorse,” a Suffolk District Attorney spokesman said in a statement. “Victims and survivors of sexual assault should know that our office will always consider and pursue their best interests, and that their empowerment is at the very heart of what we do.”

