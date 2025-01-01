President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump both publicly denounced the early-morning New Orleans attack Wednesday.

Biden spoke to media about the incident before boarding Air Force One on New Year’s Day. He took a cautious approach, not addressing details of the investigation.

“I’m not going to comment on any specific out of all, I’ve contacted every agency in the federal government, as well as the state. They’re all coordinating to get to the bare facts so we know what the facts are,” Biden said.

He said in a statement that he will have more to say as officials have more information to share.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities,” Biden said.

Trump, the incoming president, also made a statement about the attack Wednesday.

“Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil.”

