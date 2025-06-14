BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual Boston Pride Parade, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the city on Saturday will coincide with a ‘No Kings’ demonstration, one of many being held nationwide by opponents of President Trump’s agenda, as a massive military parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army is being staged Saturday in Washington, D.C.

More than 3,000 people representing 300 local groups are expected to march in the city’s Pride Parade. This year’s theme is “Here to Stay.” Organizers say they expect up to 1 million people to come to the city for the celebration. That does not include the ‘No Kings’ contingent, which does have a group marching in the back of the parade and has been registering people who would like to join them and march for free.

Boston Pride for the People Parade Chair Robert Clark said, “I just hope to have love and peace and that everyone is united together and I hope for everyone’s safety and that we can show everybody out there that we’re here to stay and that’s our message,”

The event in D.C. is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, as well as possibly 200,000 attendees and heightened security to match.

Opponents of the president’s agenda are rallying in hundreds of cities nationwide at “No Kings” protests following days of nationwide demonstrations against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

