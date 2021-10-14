BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Thursday announced Chris Sale will be the starting pitcher for Friday’s ALCS Game 1 against the Astros.

Ahead of the announcement, many fans are questioned whether Chris Sale, the highest earning player on the team, would be chosen.

Sale recently returned from Tommy John Surgery and his post-season run average rose to 45 after after catastrophic inning during ALDS Game 2 against the Rays.

“It’s no real secret, I’ve been absolutely horrible. Probably the two worst starts of my career back to back leading up to this,” Sale said during the news conference on Thursday. “I’m trying to iron out some keeps and get back into the rhythm.”

Reliver Tanner Houck picked up sale during ALDS Game 2, pitching a total of 5 innings.

Houck says he is now ready to give it his all in Houston.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. It’ll be fun to go out there and to be with the guys and have fun every day,” Houck said.

Cora said he believes Sale will remain a contributor in the ALDS.

“The goal is for a regular start. There’s no limitations,” Cora said ahead of Thursday’s news conference. “We’re not going to pitch him if we don’t feel comfortable.”

The Sox manager added that he trusts all 26 players on his roster to be aggressive and help the team advance.

First pitch for Friday’s game at Minute Maid Park is slated for 8:07 p.m.

