WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - No major injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire next to a Waltham medical facility, leading to dozens of people evacuating.

According to a statement issued by Mass General Brigham, it was a vehicle in the patient parking garage at Mass General Waltham that caught fire Monday morning, leading to firefighters being called in and police closing off access to the medical center.

During the response, officials said a portion of the facility closest to the fire was evacuated as a result, with “no major injuries” reported during the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Waltham’s Fire Chief said four people were transported from the scene after the car fire appeared to send smoke into the building. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Waltham Fire Chief says 4 people were transported from Mass General/ Brigham on Second Ave after car fire in parking garage sent smoke into the building…one person was treated for smoke inhalation #7News pic.twitter.com/pkvkJ7VgrD — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 11, 2023

No details on what led to the vehicle catching fire have been released, with MGB officials noting that the car was quickly extinguished.

“Delays related to this incident have resulted in some patient appointments being rescheduled,” the statement read. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Waltham Fire Department and the Mass General Waltham staff for their quick response and assistance.”

The Mass General Brigham health care facility in Waltham has been evacuated after people smelled smoke in the building. One officer told me there was a fire at one point in the parking garage which is adjacent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/9iPRyg5J8s — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 11, 2023

Emergency road closure!!

Due to an ongoing fire on 2nd Ave There will be no access to 2nd Ave and Bear Hill Rd. Access to and from Rt 95 onto the area of Winter St in Waltham will be affected by these closures.

Please avoid these areas until further notice. pic.twitter.com/LSyYSKvF1L — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) December 11, 2023

