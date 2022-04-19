Massachusetts Port Authority officials are in the process of removing mask mandate signage Tuesday morning at the three airports the quasi-public agency oversees after a federal judge in Florida ruled against a nationwide mask mandate on public transportation. Meanwhile, the MBTA says it is still requiring riders to mask up for their trips.

“The mandate was a federal rule enforced by federal agencies,” Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said in a statement to the News Service. “We are in transition due to the late decision last night by our federal partners and will be removing all signage about the mask mandate this morning.”

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle on Monday vacated a masking mandate put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arguing it was unlawful because it “exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates procedures required for agency rulemaking,” court documents said. Mizelle’s ruling allows airlines, airports, and other mass transportation networks and hubs to decide for themselves whether to keep masking in place or drop it entirely.

The CDC mask requirement was the basis for a Transportation Security Administration order requiring face masks on public transportation.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” TSA said in a statement.

Massport oversees Boston Logan International Airport, Worcester Regional Airport, and Hanscom Field in Bedford.

Asked whether the MBTA would keep or drop face mask requirements in light of the court ruling, spokesperson Joe Pesaturo referred the News Service to a tweet the agency published Monday afternoon.

“The MBTA is continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the court order,” the statement said. “We are also reaching out to our federal partners to get further guidance.”

The T responded to rider tweets Tuesday morning to clarify: “Yes, masks are still required on all MBTA vehicles and in stations.”

