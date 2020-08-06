No mention of former team as Tom Brady addresses press in Tampa

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Former New England quarterback Tom Brady did not mention the Patriots when speaking publicly for the first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The six-time Super Bowl champ trained with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and a new team on Thursday in preparation for the football season.

But during his introductory press conference in Florida, he did not say a word about his former team, instead remaining focused on being the best quarterback he can be for his new team.

“It’s been different having the opportunity in this time to move, and then, for example, study my playbook. I really haven’t had to do that in 19 years,” Brady said.

He also addressed his age difference between his teammates, saying he’s up for the challenge of getting to speed in a short amount of time.

“Mentally I feel like I have all the ability, I’ve seen every defense. There’s no play I haven’t run, there’s no defense I haven’t seen, it’s just physically are you still able to execute your job,” Brady said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)