VISALIA, Calif. (WHDH) — A crowd in California made sure the national anthem would ring out during their softball game.

It all started when the announcer told the crowd the Star Spangled Banner would not be sung at the start of the division one softball Valley Championship game because it had already been sung before the previous game.

Some in the audience booed the news, then a few people began to sing.

Pretty soon, just about everybody in the stadium joined in.

