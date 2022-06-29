DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a boat and trailer broke loose from a pickup truck on Route 128 in Danvers and came to rest in the median, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a boat and trailer in the road on Route 128 northbound at Endicott Street at 3 p.m. found the boat in the median, police said. No one was hurt but the guardrail was damaged, police said.

The boat’s owner said it came loose after he hit a bump while towing it.

“As I’m coming down 128 I hit some type of a bump and it popped off my trailer and just fell down,” said Jim Davekos.

No other information was immediately available.

