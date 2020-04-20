No one hurt after car crashes into building in Martha’s Vinyard

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was injured after a car crashed into a Martha’s Vinyard building on Monday.
Emergency crews arriving to the scene outside Edgartown Meat and Fish just after 6:30 p.m. found a BMW SUV partially inside the market, according to a release issued by police.
Officers determined the driver was inexperienced and cited them for negligent operation.
The market was closed at the time of the crash.
A building inspector has been called to the scene to determine the extent of the damage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)