No one hurt after car crashes into building in Martha’s Vinyard

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was injured after a car crashed into a Martha’s Vinyard building on Monday.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene outside Edgartown Meat and Fish just after 6:30 p.m. found a BMW SUV partially inside the market, according to a release issued by police.

Officers determined the driver was inexperienced and cited them for negligent operation.

The market was closed at the time of the crash.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

​

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)