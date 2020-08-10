No one hurt after car crashes into building in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was injured after a car crashed into a building in Wrentham on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the Arbor Inn on Washington Street found a white SUV partially inside the motel, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

