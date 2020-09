METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Methuen home Monday, fire officials said.

The fire started in the kitchen on the second story of a two-story building on Gulf Avenue, firefighters said.

The fire burned itself out before firefighters arrived.

