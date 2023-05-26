NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Norwood on Friday after police said a man living with a developmental disability grabbed a flight control during a promotional plane ride in the area.

Police said a flight school operating out of Norwood Memorial Airport was giving the ride to a woman and her brother.

While the pilot made an emergency landing back at the airport, police said the pilot remained in control of the plane throughout the incident.

No one was hurt and the plane, identified as a Cessna 172, was undamaged, according to police.

