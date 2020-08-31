No one hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a Brockton building caught fire Monday, sending smoke pouring into the sky.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Pleasant Street around noon found smoke and flames pouring out of the two-story building, officials said. Employees from the D’Angelos across the street called the fire in.

“We just saw the smoke coming out of the building and called 911,” said Jaime Saunders. “It was very frightening and we were worried there was someone in there.”

But while the structure had recently been an active office building, officials said, it was empty during the four-alarm fire. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and were unsure whether it began inside our outside the building.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)