‘No one should feel unsafe in our city’: City leaders discuss new strategies to keep nightclubs, bars safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders came together Thursday to discuss ways to keep the public safe in nightclubs across the city.

Boston police are working with local bars to install more surveillance cameras.

Mayor Martin Walsh said he wants bar staff to be on the lookout for any inappropriate behavior.

“No one should feel unsafe in our city. So we are making sure that our bars, our nightclubs, and other establishments know how to improve safety and measure their patrons and their staff,” Walsh said.

This comes after two women were kidnapped from Boston bars earlier this year — one of them was killed.

Walsh urged anyone who may witness something suspicious to say something.

