“No place for this stuff”: $1M in extra security approved after anti-Semitic attacks

Gov. Charlie Baker and other legislators are funding extra security for nonprofits at risk of hate crimes or terrorist attacks after a wave of anti-Semitic assaults across the country.

At a signing ceremony for the supplemental $1 million budget Monday, Baker said “there’s no place for this stuff in Massachusetts.”

“We have the backs of those who are here to practice their faiths, to live their lives, without worrying about being assaulted or in some cases severely injured or killed because of those beliefs.” Baker said.

The additional funds are coming after anti-Semitic attacks in the New York area, including an assault on an Orthodox Jewish man caught on video. The NYPD is increasing patrols in neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.

In Massachusetts, two Jewish houses of worship were set on fire last year. Police believe the crimes are connected and are still searching for the arsonist.

