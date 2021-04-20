‘No point in not getting it’: Some newly eligible Mass. teens eager to get vaccinated

BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly eligible teenagers lined up to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing a sigh of relief to some.

“I’m looking forward to feeling a little safer; breathing a little easier,” newly vaccinated student Sam Kaser said.

The state made vaccines available to an additional 1.7 million residents on Monday, when state residents 16 years and older became eligible.

Gov. Charlie Baker says it could take weeks to get everyone their shot.

“We’re working to get doses to eligible people as fast as we can but how fast we move will continue to depend on how fast we get doses from our friends in Washington,” he said during a press conference last week.

Many students who have already missed out on proms and graduations say they are ready to be vaccinated.

“I think there’s no point in not getting it,” said 18-year-old Bruce Wossen, who is newly vaccinated. “There’s plenty available. Wait your turn, get your shot, and we’re free.”

With cases high among young people, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is bringing the vaccine to students through a clinic at the high school.

Students with permission from their parents can get the shot and be back in class within 20 minutes.

“This age group is a large majority of those that are spreading the disease now and getting COVID infections,” Portsmouth Fire Chief Todd Germain said. “They want to be together. They want to congregate. They want to have fun. Summer’s coming up. They want to do things together after a whole year of not being able to do that and they’re gonna do it, and we should do the best we can to get them vaccinated so they can do it safely.”

