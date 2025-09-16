MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Milford teen detained by ICE agents in Milford on Friday have become a point of focus in the case, and could themselves end up in ICE detention.

Video obtained by 7NEWS shows a federal agent handcuff Gustavo Reis-Oliveira, 16, as he tries to run away, barefoot at the time.

Reis-Oliveira’s immigration attorney said the teenager went to get a snack at a bakery when he saw someone he knew and stopped to talk. That’s when she said several ICE agent’s cars moved toward him, so he started to run.

“He was afraid, and at that time they told him they would shoot him if he didn’t stop and they immediately handcuffed him and put him in the back of an ICE vehicle and he was there approximately an hour,” said Jill Seeber, Reis-Oliveira’s attorney.

During that time, a white car believed to be involved with Reis-Oliveira was also stopped in front of the Milford police department.

ICE agents used SUVs to corner the white car as people in the area gathered to see what was going on.

“My officers went over and just made sure they were safe and no one was interfering with their investigation and tried to clear traffic as quickly as we could,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said.

Reis-Oliveira was eventually let go and told to report to an ICE detention center in Burlington Monday morning.

Seeber said the 16-year-old’s parents are seeking asylum and are legally entitled to stay in the United States until the process is completed, but thinks the feds used the teen to try to get to his parents, who must now report to an immigration facility Tuesday.

“There was no reason for them to see Gustavo,” Seeber said. “He showed up to everything. There’s no criminal record – it didn’t make any sense at all.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)