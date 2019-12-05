‘No regard for human life’: Drunken driver with 36 driving suspensions charged in crash that killed wife

(WHDH) — A “habitual” drunken driver with 36 prior driving suspensions was indicted Monday on charges in connection with an OUI crash the claimed his wife’s life in October, authorities announced.

Robert Lee Ellis, 53, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, operating under the influence, and being a repeat drunken driver, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a crash in Prairie Township on Oct. 16 found Ellis’ 1995 Chevrolet Silverado lodged up against a utility pole.

Ellis was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His wife, 51-year-old Dawn Ellis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they later determined that Ellis’ blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit when he crashed.

In addition to 36 prior driving suspensions, records show Ellis has racked a total of 13 OUI charges.

“Mr. Ellis is one of the worst habitual offenders of drunk driving we have seen,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “He has no regard for human life, continuing to be an extreme danger to the motoring public.”

Investigators say that it is “evident” Ellis caused his wife’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)