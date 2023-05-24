MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - There’s no school Wednesday for some students in Marion after an issue involving a sprinkler left a school flooded.

The Old Rochester Regional School District shared photos of water damage overnight at Sippican Elementary.

The school district says it will keep families updated about when they can expect students to return to class.

