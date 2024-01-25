NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers took their fight to the State House before returning to Newton City Hall Thursday, holding a series of rallies as their ongoing strike forced a sixth day of canceled classes in the Newton Public Schools.

Gathering in Boston near 11 a.m., teachers and supporters sang and chanted slogans. The group then made its way into the State House, itself, where they hoped to meet with Gov. Maura Healey and other elected officials.

Back in Newton, teachers and supporters gathered for a separate rally beginning around 12 p.m.

“She needs to be in the bargaining room every day, all day until we have a fair contract,” said English teacher Mike Schlegelmilch during the rally at City Hall, referencing Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Sharply critical of Fuller in recent days, teachers wrapped up their rally by marching around City Hall while chanting “Vote her out.”

A group who said they had been waiting all day to meet with the mayor then moved to knock on her door and press their demands.

“We were asked to leave and I calmly said ‘We’re not going to leave, here’s what we plan to do — we’re going to peacefully and respectfully walk into the mayor’s office and we’re going to speak to her,’” Schlegelmilch said.

Union officials said Fuller locked herself in her office. Then, the union said, the police stepped in.

“We were given an order by the police to leave, which we complied with respectfully,” Schlegelmilch said.

Newton educators have been on strike since Thursday of last week. Classes have been canceled since Friday.

Though parties remained without a deal Thursday morning, officials were set to return to the negotiating table for an initial set of negotiations.

Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles said further negotiations were scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until “whatever time it takes to get this done, hopefully.”

“While it is disappointing that the School Committee did not meaningfully respond to NTA proposals until yesterday, some actual negotiation at the table did take place and some progress was made around paid family leave,” the union said in its latest statement Thursday. “We hope to build on that with the School Committee today.”

“The two sides are talking,” Fuller said in a written statement late Wednesday night. “– that’s progress.”

Newton teachers have outlined a series of contract asks, including measures to address student mental health, higher wages and paid family leave for all educators.

Where union representatives have criticized the status of negotiations, Newton officials have pushed back, with Fuller on Monday saying the Newton School Committee’s most recent offer at the time would “provide competitive wages and benefits to our teachers without requiring layoffs of essential city employees – including teachers – later.”

In her latest comments, Fuller said “we need to figure this out.”

“The NTA remains willing to bargain day and night so schools can reopen as soon as possible and educators can be with their students in the classroom,” the Newton Teachers Association said in its most recent statement Thursday.

Fines mount as strike continues

Strikes are illegal for public employees in Massachusetts.

As such, a judge on Monday imposed a series of increasing fines against the Newton Teachers Association for each day the union remains on strike.

By Thursday morning, the cost of fines had risen to $175,000. Fines increased again at 8 p.m. Thursday, jumping by $200,000 to $375,000.

While facing fines, striking teachers have received support, rallying on multiple occasions around Newton.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley joined teachers and reiterated her support.

“Your work is essential, your livelihoods important, and your lives deeply valued by this Congresswoman,” she said in a later post on X.

Several other educators unions around Massachusetts have said they stand in solidarity with Newton teachers.

Representatives of other labor organizations including the president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO have similarly voiced support.

Within Newton, many parents and students have backed the strike.

“I absolutely think what the teachers are asking for is reasonable,” said parent Laura Keenan. “They have been doing more with less for a long time.”

Newton teachers strike follows other strikes since 2022

Union and city officials were optimistic Wednesday night and Thursday morning about the prospect of an agreement to end the Newton teachers strike.

After five days of canceled classes, though, the strike had already drawn on as one of the longest in recent memory.

When educators in Brookline and Malden took to the picket line in 2022, they reached tentative agreements to end their strikes after one day.

In Andover in November, 2023, teachers returned to the classroom after three days of canceled classes.

Haverhill’s educator strike forced four days of closures in 2022.

In Woburn, a strike in the city closed schools for five days in 2023.

Facing the prospect of a sixth day of canceled classes, Newton teacher Maria Hegarty at the State House on Thursday said “We’re not going to stop until we get what we want.”

Asked how long teachers can stay out, in light of rising fines, Hegarty responded.

“We’ll stay out as long as we have to,” she said.

