NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be no school in Newton on Monday after the Newton Teachers Association and the Newton School Committee failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In a message to the school community, the district said buildings will be closed and all school-related events and activities will be postponed until the strike ends.

Both sides said Sunday’s negotiations failed to make any progress.

“We will continue to be on strike tomorrow,” high school teacher Ryan Normandin said. “We will not let the mayor, and her school committee to continue harming our students and our educators by returning to work without a contract that provides what our community needs.”

Speaking to reports, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said, “I have such empathy for our 11,600-plus students and their families and caregivers who are scrambling.”

Both sides say they’ll return to the negotiating table Monday and the teachers union says it’s prepared for the possibility of fines as educators remain on strike.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

