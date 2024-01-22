NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be no school in Newton on Monday after the Newton Teachers Association and the Newton School Committee failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In a message to the school community, the district said buildings will be closed and all school-related events and activities will be postponed until the strike ends.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

