NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be no school in Newton on Monday after the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee failed to reach an agreement on a new contract over the weekend.

News of the failure to reach a deal came two days after the two sides were in front of a judge, who said the union would face another $50,000 fine one top of the $375,000 it already owes if school wasn’t in session on Monday.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has warned the union’s demands would mean cuts to other city departments and even require the city to fire some teachers.

Gov. Maura Healey also weighed in on the strike Friday, saying, “It’s so devastating for these kids, their parents, its gone on and one and my hope is they get back in the classroom. Negotiate outside but let’s get these kids back in school.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)