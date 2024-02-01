NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations continue in the ongoing Newton teachers strike, which will have forced kids out of school for two full weeks now that officials have announced there will not be school on Thursday for the tenth day.

Emotions continue to be tense on both sides, which remain about $15 million apart on a contract.

“My kids aren’t going to school again, this has gone too far,” School Committee chair Chris Brezski said through tears. “We need our kids back at school, and only the union can unilaterally make that decision.”

At a separate news conference, union members representative Ryan Normandin said, “We feel terribly about the disruption this is causing, none of us here want to be here, none of us what to be on strike, we want to be in the classroom with our kids, a lot of us are parents with kids and we want our kids back in school too.”

