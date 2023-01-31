WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be no school in Woburn on Wednesday for a third straight day as teachers continue to strike despite a legal order to return to the classroom.

The teachers association and the school committee are working out details on a new contract, prompting school officials to turn to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.

The judge assigned to the case issued a ruling late Monday night ordering teachers back to the classroom.

Woburn’s mayor told 7NEWS he feels the city has made a fair offer to educators, including a more than 10 percent raise for teachers over three years. He said the teachers demanded more.

“Unfortunately the teachers will be continuing their illegal strike tomorrow, it’s illegal and it’s very disruptive to the children, it’s disruptive to the families,” Mayor Scott Galvin said Monday night.

The teachers have also been demanding the city negotiate a new contract for paraprofessionals at the same time as the teacher talks, stating the current starting salary for paraprofessionals is around $22,000.

They are fighting to raise that base pay to $27,000.

The city agreed Tuesday to negotiate the salaries of teachers and paraprofessionals as one total package, something the WTA had been fighting for.

“There has been improvement there and there has been movement there, so there are reasons to be hopeful,” said WTA secretary Eric Scarborough.

Although school is canceled, free lunches will be available at Woburn Public Schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

