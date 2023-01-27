WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn Public Schools is telling parents there will be no school on Monday after a full day of negotiations between the city and the Woburn Teachers Association failed to produce a new contract and avoid a strike.

The educators say they want better pay and smaller class sizes, among other requests.

The mayor says the city has been negotiating with the association for more than a year. In a joint statement with the school committee, the mayor said the offer is “fair and highly competitive.”

The city and teachers association met Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

The negotiations are expected to resume on Monday.

