ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be no school in Andover Monday after bargaining teams for the Andover Education Association and Andover School Committee after members were unable to reach a contract agreement after another day of negotiating on Sunday.

The two-day marathon bargaining sessions came after union members voted to strike, prompting the closure of schools on Friday and a community rally that drew more than 1,000 people to Andover Town Common.

The strike comes after nine months of negotiations that failed to produce a new contract.

The school district says it is offering raises over three years, from 11% for its highest paid teachers to 26% raises for its lowest-paid.

The union said it is demanding 16% raises across the board, while insisting that the school committee is offering a number closer to 9%.

Negotiations on Saturday were focused on Paid Family Medical Leave and working conditions.

