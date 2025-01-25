WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday at Pentucket Regional Middle High School as clean-up continues following a fire in the auditorium on Saturday, officials announced Sunday.

The fire, which appeared to have started in a trash barrel on the stage that was used to dispose of sawdust from stage work completed earlier in the day, caused smoke damage that will need to be remediated.

The building must be deemed safe for everyone to use before students can be allowed back inside, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.

Families will be updated on Tuesday and officials are optimistic that school will be back in session on Wednesday.

The West Newbury Fire Department responded to the school around 3 p.m. after learning of a fire in the school’s auditorium, fire officials said. Before they arrived, a robotics team that happened to be in the school and used fire extinguishers to help put out the flames.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said, “The robotics team that was in the building at the time of the fire they were able to place the 911 call, locate extinguishers, and actively attempt to reduce the amount of fire damage to the stage area,” he said.

The fire department says about 20 people were evacuated as a result of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

A decision on whether school will be held on Monday will be made by Sunday evening, school officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)