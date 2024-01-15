MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Milton were able to extinguish a blaze early Monday morning while dealing with both freezing temperatures and a large amount of clutter inside the structure.

Officials with the Milton Fire Department said they were first called to the fire at a single-family home on Hillside Street around 7 a.m., after a 911 caller reported seeing smoke in the area.

Upon arriving, authorities said crews found smoke pouring out of the house and an individual who was able to self-evacuate and was sitting on the porch.

According to Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden, crews were able to put out the blaze while dealing with icy conditions as well as large amounts of debris that made moving through the structure difficult.

“[There was] difficulty for them working, entering through the hallways, the bedrooms and stuff like that – just a lot of personal items,” Madden told reporters Monday morning.

After dousing the flames, investigators and firefighters could be seen throwing scorched furniture out windows as they cleared paths through the building.

The home was believed to be a total loss, with the rear of the house destroyed and parts of the roof exposed.

As of noontime, both Milton firefighters as well as Massachusetts State Police could be seen surveying the scene as an investigation into the cause of the fire got underway.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)