MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two employees avoided serious injuries after a pickup truck ended up lodged inside a business in Maynard late Wednesday morning.

The owner of Christmas Motors, Dave Christmas, told 7NEWS it was a Ford F-150 that ended up taking out the front door of his business and came within feet of his secretary – a crash he said he was lucky not to be in the middle of.

“Normally, I’m in that seat – which, of course, I’d probably be dead – and my beautiful Golden is in that doorway, watching people come in and out, and he would have been gone,” Christmas told 7NEWS, pointing to the debris left from the crash. “I was right down the street and my secretary Danielle called, screaming ‘A car just went through the building!’ and I said ‘What!? What!?'”

According to the owner, an employee had been behind the wheel of the truck and was in the process of bringing it around for inspection services when he believes the worker’s foot slipped and ended up hitting the gas.

The employee driving the truck ended up being taken to the hospital to be checked out, but was expected to be OK.

