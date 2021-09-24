GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Georgetown Public Schools superintendent has issued new protocols for the upcoming high school football game following an alleged racist incident the week before.

Superintendent Carol Jacobs spoke at a school committee meeting Thursday in which she announced that no students will be allowed in the stands for Friday night’s game against KIPP Academy.

Additionally, the opposing team will be moved across the field away from the home team, two police officers will be present at the field, and a game administer along with two to three other people will be strategically placed across the stadium.

This comes after coaches and players with Roxbury Preparatory Charter School say they were subjected to racial taunts and slurs during a game at Georgetown High School on Sept. 17.

The taunts and slurs were allegedly hurled at the Roxbury side throughout the game, prompting a fight among players on the field. The game was ultimately called off.

“It’s still hot. There’s still anxiety. It’s only been less than a week, right? And this has been a very heated situation and people feel very strongly and passionately about it,” Jacobs said.

She also announced at the meeting that an investigation into the alleged racist incident will be conducted by an outside firm.

“I want to make sure that at the end of the day whatever investigation is done is viewed as unbiased,” Jacobs said. “That’s what everybody deserves. That is to protect Georgetown and that is to protect, to do due diligence to investigate whether or not the allegations are correct.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)