SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - No Lincoln-Sudbury High School students were allowed in the stands at Thursday night’s game after a new protocol was put in place following an alleged incident involving fireworks last week.

The superintendent of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School issued an apology after someone lit off several fireworks during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1.

In a video from the game, explosions can be heard in the background of the game footage and terrified screams from fans in the stands grow louder and louder as the fireworks erupt at a greater frequency from behind the opposing team’s bench.

In a letter to students, families, and staff Superintendent Bella Wong wrote: ” It was a shocking experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike, which included young children. Many individuals of any age, were frightened, some were extremely so.”

Wong announced that due to the incident, parents would be the only people allowed to watch Lincoln-Sudbury High School football games from the stands.

“I think that everybody is going to learn a lesson from this,” one parent said.

However, not all parents agreed on the new restrictions.

“Absolute overreaction for a minor infraction,” said parent Tom Whelan. “We’re robbing these kids of their childhood.”

