CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A young woman who says she was attacked while attending a concert in Gilford, New Hampshire shared her story of survival with 7NEWS.

Dancing in the audience of a Pitbull concert is the last thing 22-year-old Madysen Audet says she remembers before waking up on a stretcher with no feeling in her legs.

“I was like this is definitely not where I expected to be right now,” she said from her bed at Concord Hospital.

Audet told 7NEWS she was enjoying the Pitbull concert with friends and family at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sunday night when a man got upset over a missing drink. When she offered to replace it, witnesses say he attacked her.

“The man climbed over three seats and just uppercut me in the face,” said Audet. “I flew back like five feet and the next thing I know the girl was on top of me whaling on me a couple of times.”

The injuries she suffered were so brutal, she no longer has any feeling from the waist down.

An animal lover who had one of her dogs visit in the hospital, says she was just two weeks away from submitting her veterinary school application when this injury changed everything.

“There’s no taking it back. You can’t just be like, ‘I’m sorry I’ll undo it,” she said. “It’s not like stealing a drink where you can just replace it. It’s not like stealing somebody’s legs and you can just replace them.”

Audet’s loved ones are collecting money with a GoFundMe to help offset her expenses.

Despite her injuries, Audet says she is staying positive and hopes with the help of medical experts she will be able to regain feeling in her legs once again.

“I just hope I get the justice I deserve but they also learn their lesson,” Audet said.

Police say they have narrowed in on some suspects as they continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.



