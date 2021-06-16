BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to get more people “on board” to get vaccinated, the state began offering COVID-19 vaccine shots on MBTA Commuter Rail trains on Wednesday.

The VaxExpress initiative allows people to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated at Commuter Rail stations.

To entice people, $25 grocery store gift cards will be handed out with every shot.

The VaxExpress will be at Blue Hill Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and South Station from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, it will travel to Worcester Station and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Friday, the VaxExpress will be at Lowell Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and North Station from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The VaxExpress then travels to Lawrence Station, where it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, before finishing off its journey Sunday at Fitchburg Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can reserve their spot online and walk-ins are also welcome.

