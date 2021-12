Sending gifts through the mail? You’re running out of time.

Packages sent by USPS or FedEx ground shipping should be sent Wednesday to reach their destinations by Christmas.

The deadline for shipping by first class mail is Dec. 17, with the priority mail deadline coming a day later.

More deadlines are coming up next week.

