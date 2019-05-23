‘No watermelon’: Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts apologizes to students subjected to racism

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston issued an apology to a group of middle school students who say staff and patrons directed racist remarks at them during a field trip last week.

Marvelynne Lamy, a seventh-grade teacher at Dorchester’s Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy, told 7News that her 26 students were targeted by racism, including a museum security guard who singled them out as they went from exhibit to exhibit while leaving white children alone.

I just spoke to @DLACPS 7th grade teacher Marvelynne Lamy who says when she took her 26 students to @mfaboston last week they experienced racist comments/treatment by staff & some patrons. She says security singled out her students following them through exhibits (cont’d) #7news pic.twitter.com/HMF2CAEKIi — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 23, 2019

One staff member told students, “no food, no drink, and no watermelon,” according to Lamy. She also says a patron referred to her students as “expletive black kids.”

telling them not to touch them, while leaving white students alone. Also says staff member told students “no food, no drink, & no watermelon” She also says a patron referred to a group of her students as “expletive” black kids”. #7news — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 23, 2019

Museum officials apologized to the students and staff in a letter posted on its website Wednesday.

“Last week, a number of students on an organized visit encountered a range of challenging and unacceptable experiences that made them feel unwelcome,” the letter read in part. “That is not who we are or want to be. Our intention is to set the highest of standards, and we are committed to doing the work that it will take to get there.”

The @mfaboston released this👇🏾statement on their website in response to the incident regarding students at the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy. According to the teacher, officials will be at the school today to speak with the students & school staff. #7news pic.twitter.com/CAepqr8wB9 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 23, 2019

Lamy says the museum officials plan to speak with students and school staff on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)