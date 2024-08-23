TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators did not find any working smoke alarms at the Taunton home where a woman and two dogs died in a fire Thursday, officials said.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office emphasized the importance of checking and replacing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms after a fire engulfed a house at 19 North Walker St.

At around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the home after passersby reported seeing smoke, the State Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement. Firefighters quickly entered the house and found an older woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Two dogs also died in the blaze, according to the office.

Investigators identified multiple possible causes — all accidental, the office said. Two out-of-date smoke alarms were found in the home, but neither had batteries, investigators said.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

“Take a few minutes to check the manufacturing date printed on the back of your smoke alarms and replace them if they’re more than 10 years old,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“If there’s no date, replace it right away. When choosing a new alarm, select one from a well-known, national brand that has a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature,” he continued. “And please – never disable a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm. They’re your first line of defense against an emergency at home.”

