LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials confirmed Wednesday there had been no working smoke alarms in the home that burned down Tuesday, where a 3-year-old girl died in the fire.

A statement from Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said while they have not been able to determine the cause of the fire, their conclusion is that it was not suspicious.

Officials said they had conducted an examination of the scene, witness interviews, video footage, and other evidence. They found no evidence of criminal conduct or an intentional act, but they were unable to rule out multiple accidental factors such as smoking materials or an electrical event.

Their main concern was the lack of working smoke detectors, and took the opportunity to remind others of ways to prevent more tragic accidents.

“The exact cause of this fire will remain undetermined, but we know that smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts,” said Archer.

“Whatever else you do today, please take time to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home,” said Ostroskey. “Check the manufacturing date printed on the back of the alarm. If there’s no date or if it’s more than 10 years old, replace it with a new alarm that has a hush feature and a sealed, long-life battery.”

Several other people were sent to the hospital out of need or precaution, including four children. More than a dozen residents were displaced by the fire.

“Our thoughts remain with this child’s family, who lost a cherished loved one and the place they called home,” said Archer. “I know the community shares their grief for this terrible loss.”

