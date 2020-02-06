‘No zoomy-zoom on the slicky-slick’: Mass. police channel Baby Yoda as they urge drivers to take it slow on messy roads

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are channeling their inner Baby Yoda as they urge motorists to take it slow and use caution on messy roads and highways on Thursday.

Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other major highways during the morning commute, prompting a warning from the Tewksbury Police Department.

The department tweeted out a Baby Yoda meme that said, “No zoomy-zoom on the slicky-slick or you go boomy-boom in the ditchy-ditch and have to wait for a towy-tow in the cold snowy-snow.”

The winter storm is bringing sleet, rain, and ice to many areas.

We've responded to a few weather related crashes this morning. If you have to be on the roads please drive carefully. The #Tewksbury DPW is out clearing and treating the roads. TPD47 pic.twitter.com/xFAe4zXA7R — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 6, 2020

